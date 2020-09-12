Mumbai: Shiv Sena Activists Thrash Retired Naval Officer For Sharing Cartoon Of CM Uddhav Thackeray

Activists of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena allegedly thrashed a retired naval officer in Mumbai for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Images that were posted online shows 65-year-old Madan Sharma, who was attacked near his home in Kandivalli East, with wounds on his face and a bloodshot eye.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered in the case, NDTV reported.

According to Sharma, he had shared the cartoon on his residential society's WhatsApp group, and soon after, received a call from one Kamlesh Kadam, who asked his name and address. He was called outside his building in the afternoon, where a group of men attacked him.

Security footage that has gone viral shows a group of men, most of them wearing masks, thrashing him.

A photo of the injured man was posted by several BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Slamming CM Uddhav Thackeray over the incident, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar tweeted in Hindi: "The ruling Shiv Sena which showed its masculinity by demolishing the office of actor Kangana Ranaut has now beaten a retired Navy officer and has injured his eye. The Chief Minister is running dictatorship from his house."

Six people who were arrested in connection with the incident, including Kamlesh Kadam, have been granted bail.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020



Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Collector Orders Arrest Of Medical Officer Who Questioned Lapses In COVID Management