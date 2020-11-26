Man Kidnaps, Rapes 20-Year-Old For 14 Days In Rajasthan

A man has been accused of kidnapping and raping a 20-year-old woman for 14 days while she was kept in a forest area near Mandana town of Kota, Rajasthan.

The woman said that she was able to reach the Anta police station in the neighbouring Baran district only when her father managed to rescue her from the man's captivity on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

According to the woman the accused Phorulal Odd, who is said to be a resident of Kapren town in Bundi district kidnapped her on November 9 from her maternal uncle's village where she had gone to attend a wedding, said Umesh Manaria.

He also added that the man kidnapped her from a nearby field where she went to relieve herself and took her to the nearest forest where she was held hostage and was raped repeatedly.

One day she able to call her father who rescued her, but he did not file any complaint with the police when she had gone missing. The police are trying to find the man and have lodged a complaint against him for kidnapping and rape.

The police said that the woman was examined medically and a magistrate recorded her statement.