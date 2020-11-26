Human Rights

Man Kidnaps, Rapes 20-Year-Old For 14 Days In Rajasthan

According to the woman, the accused Phorulal Odd, kidnapped her on November 9 from her maternal uncle's village where she had gone to attend a wedding.

Hassan Khan (( Remote Intern)) 
Rajasthan   |   26 Nov 2020 12:44 PM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Man Kidnaps, Rapes 20-Year-Old For 14 Days In Rajasthan

Image Credits: NDTV

A man has been accused of kidnapping and raping a 20-year-old woman for 14 days while she was kept in a forest area near Mandana town of Kota, Rajasthan.

The woman said that she was able to reach the Anta police station in the neighbouring Baran district only when her father managed to rescue her from the man's captivity on Tuesday, reported NDTV.

According to the woman the accused Phorulal Odd, who is said to be a resident of Kapren town in Bundi district kidnapped her on November 9 from her maternal uncle's village where she had gone to attend a wedding, said Umesh Manaria.

He also added that the man kidnapped her from a nearby field where she went to relieve herself and took her to the nearest forest where she was held hostage and was raped repeatedly.

One day she able to call her father who rescued her, but he did not file any complaint with the police when she had gone missing. The police are trying to find the man and have lodged a complaint against him for kidnapping and rape.

The police said that the woman was examined medically and a magistrate recorded her statement.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped By Three In Moving Car

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Hassan Khan

Hassan Khan

( Remote Intern)

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian