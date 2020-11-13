74 Migrants Drown After Boat Breaks Down Off Libya Coast: UN Migration Agency

In a dreadful incident, at least 74 migrants lost their lives in a deadly shipwreck off the coast of Libya, according to the United Nations.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Thursday, November 12, reported that the boat was carrying more than 120 people including women and children.

We call for a change in the evidently unworkable approach to #Libya and the Mediterranean.



In the absence of safeguards for migrants returned to the country, the Libyan SaR zone must be redefined to allow for international life-saving operations. pic.twitter.com/C8Y8t7M93F — Safa Msehli (@msehlisafa) November 12, 2020

Being reported as the eighth incident since the beginning of October, this shipwreck has been deadlier where only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fishermen. As many as 31 bodies have been recovered during the rescue operations.



"The mounting loss of life in the Mediterranean is a manifestation of the inability of States to take decisive action to redeploy much needed, dedicated Search and Rescue capacity in the deadliest sea-crossing in the world," said Federico Soda, IOM Libya Chief of Mission.

‼️ More horrible news from the Central #Mediterranean.@openarms_fund is conducting the rescue.



This highlights once more the crucial role of NGO vessels and the urgent need for concrete action by States on Search and Rescue and disembarkation. https://t.co/dwKpD3rISe — Safa Msehli (@msehlisafa) November 11, 2020

The international agency also highlighted that it had noticed a steep rise in the number of departures from the Libyan coast, which has been declared as 'not a safe port for return'.



"IOM maintains that Libya is not a safe port for return and reiterates its call on the international community and the European Union to take urgent and concrete action to end the cycle of return and exploitation," the organisation added.

It further added that, so far this year, at least 900 people have drowned in the Mediterranean, and strikingly more than 11,000 have been returned which makes them vulnerable to human rights violations, detention, abuse, and trafficking.

Notably, in the years following the Arab Spring, that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

Also Read: Assam Journalist Dies In Hit-And-Run, CM Orders Probe After Colleagues Call It 'Murder'