74 Migrants Drown After Boat Breaks Down Off Libya Coast: UN Migration Agency

The international agency highlighted that it had noticed a steep rise in the number of departures from the Libyan coast, which has been declared as 'not a safe port for return'.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Nov 2020 10:18 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Twitter/Msehlisafa

In a dreadful incident, at least 74 migrants lost their lives in a deadly shipwreck off the coast of Libya, according to the United Nations.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) on Thursday, November 12, reported that the boat was carrying more than 120 people including women and children.

Being reported as the eighth incident since the beginning of October, this shipwreck has been deadlier where only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fishermen. As many as 31 bodies have been recovered during the rescue operations.

"The mounting loss of life in the Mediterranean is a manifestation of the inability of States to take decisive action to redeploy much needed, dedicated Search and Rescue capacity in the deadliest sea-crossing in the world," said Federico Soda, IOM Libya Chief of Mission.

The international agency also highlighted that it had noticed a steep rise in the number of departures from the Libyan coast, which has been declared as 'not a safe port for return'.

"IOM maintains that Libya is not a safe port for return and reiterates its call on the international community and the European Union to take urgent and concrete action to end the cycle of return and exploitation," the organisation added.

It further added that, so far this year, at least 900 people have drowned in the Mediterranean, and strikingly more than 11,000 have been returned which makes them vulnerable to human rights violations, detention, abuse, and trafficking.

Notably, in the years following the Arab Spring, that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

