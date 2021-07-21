Govt Disburses Cash Relief Worth Rs 73 Crore To 55,125 Unemployed Insured Persons

The government, through a scheme, offers cash compensation to insured persons when they are rendered unemployed. According to the latest developments, the Labour Ministry has disbursed unemployment benefits amounting to ₹73.23 crore to over 50,000 beneficiaries.

In a response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday, July 19, informed that at least 55,125 beneficiaries were granted assistance under the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY).

What Is ABVKY?



Atal Beemit Kalyan Yojana is a welfare scheme started by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The scheme provides cash assistance to unemployed insured persons for a maximum period of 90 days, once in a lifetime.

The scheme was introduced for two years from July 1, 2018. However, the Labour Ministry has decided to extend the time period for one more year from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.



There have been further modifications in the conditions of the scheme. Now, the unemployment benefit has been increased to 50 per cent of the daily wages of the claimant. Earlier the benefit rate was 25 per cent.



To avail of the benefits, the claimant must be in insurable employment for a minimum period of two years immediately before her/his unemployment and should have contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding unemployment and a minimum of 78 days in one of the remaining three contribution periods in two years prior to unemployment.



Under the relaxed condition, the claim can be made within 30 days from the date of unemployment, and the claim can be submitted directly to the designated ESIC Branch Office by the worker.



Ministry Working On National Database For Unorganized Workers

Yadav also told Lok Sabha that the National Database for Unorganized Workers (NDUW) is expected to be ready by August 2021. It is an Aadhar seeded database for the 40 crore workers from the unorganised sector.



"The process for dry run and security audit is underway. The project is expected to commence the registration work by August 2021 after addressing all critical technical issues," Yadav said, reported Economic Times.

