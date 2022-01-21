Operation P-Hunt: Kerala Police Arrests 10 People Under Anti-Child Pornography Drive

In a huge success, Kerala police have arrested ten people as part of operation P-Hunt in a determined effort to deal with child sexual exploitation and child pornography. The tenth edition of operation P-Hunt was conducted on January 16, and over 161 cases were filed, and 186 devices were seized during the drive.

Manoj Abraham, the Additional Director General of Police, led the cyber-surveillance drive and exposed several peers to peer child porn sharing networks. The investigating team of the operation used varied strategies to infiltrate such groups, including fake personas and other social engineering techniques. These kinds of continuous drives are proving an impediment to crime in the state.

In several cases, these crimes emerge due to mental addictions that need to be treated. In the absence of medical aid, there are trends of recurrence of similar offences or return of the accused to the same crime more prepared, with better mechanisms of anonymity.

The devices that the police had seized had child sex abuse materials varying from rape, incest, domestic abuse and photographs of local children at different locations such as at swimming pools, water theme parks, malls, playgrounds, shopping malls, beaches and resorts hotels.

Previous Data

According to the 'Crime of India 2020' report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as many as 1.28 lakh cases of crime against children were registered in 2020. The cases of sexual offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) accounted for 38.8%. Times of India reported that in the total of 28,065 cases under POCSO, 96% of offences were committed by a known person. Out of 26,934 cases involving a known person, the offender was a family member in 2,556 cases.

The distribution, viewing, storing of child pornography entails a punishment of up to five years imprisonment and a fine of ₹10 lakh.

