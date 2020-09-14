Journalist Thrashed By Unknown People For Criticising Tripura CM Biplab Deb

A journalist who criticised Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb's "won't forgive" comment on the state's media was thrashed by unknown people. In an event on Saturday, September 12, Deb criticised the media for publishing stories of the BJP government allegedly mismanaging the coronavirus crisis.

A journalist with a Bengali daily in Tripura, Parashar Biswas had contracted the virus. Soon after he was discharged from a COVID-19 care unit, he recorded a video criticising Deb for allegedly threatening journalists.

Some social media users criticised Biswas for not adhering to a decent manner to address the CM.

On Saturday night, unknown people beat up Biswas at his house in Ambassa, the headquarters of Dhalai district. Critically injured, he was taken to a hospital in Agartala.

"We have filed a case and are investigating the attack," DGP (In-Charge) Rajiv Singh told NDTV.

Subal Dey, the editor of Syandan Patrika, where Biswas works, said, "He was attacked within a day after the Chief Minister issued a threat against the media and within 12 hours of his Facebook post. We suspect this attack to have been carried out by BJP members."

The BJP, however, has denied the allegation.

"We condemn the attack on the journalist. None of our party members are involved in this. Police has started investigation. If any political party members are involved, law will take its course," Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said.

"I would like to warn the Chief Minister that he should not try to threaten the media. Today I am posting this. There will be many others in future," Biswas wrote on Facebook.

