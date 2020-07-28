Human Rights

Hyderabad City Police Launches Free 'Last Ride Service' For COVID Patients Bodies

"Dignity in the last ride is a must," tweeted City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   28 July 2020 5:06 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Hyderabad City Police Launches Free

Image Credits: The Indian Express

In a welcome move, the Hyderabad Police on Monday, July 27, launched its 'Last Ride Service' for transporting the bodies of COVID-19 victims or those not infected with the virus from hospitals to crematories for free.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar launched the programme and said the service would be extended to the poor and needy people.

According to reports, the Hyderabad City Police and 'Feed the Needy' organization would be jointly operating the service for coronavirus patients who have succumbed to the disease.

"As per scientific procedure, the body will be shifted to the place of destination. After every ride, the vehicle will be sanitized. A driver and an assistant wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits will be available with the vehicle," Anjani Kumar said.

The Commissioner thanked the organization for stepping up to provide the service that would ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed while handling the body and dignified disposal of the body.

To avail the service, helpline numbers 7995404040 or 8499843545 have been put to work. Also, the service would be available between 8 am and 6 pm every day.

This service by the City Police assumes importance on the backdrop of rising cases of the COVID bodies being handled negligently and reports of the kin of the deceased being demanded an exorbitant price for ambulance services.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

"Fascinated with simplifying the complicated and writing on the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. Also, a hodophile."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

