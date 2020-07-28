Hyderabad City Police Launches Free 'Last Ride Service' For COVID Patients Bodies

In a welcome move, the Hyderabad Police on Monday, July 27, launched its 'Last Ride Service' for transporting the bodies of COVID-19 victims or those not infected with the virus from hospitals to crematories for free.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar launched the programme and said the service would be extended to the poor and needy people.

According to reports, the Hyderabad City Police and 'Feed the Needy' organization would be jointly operating the service for coronavirus patients who have succumbed to the disease.

Today at Hyd CP office Basheerbagh. for transporting a COVID deceased patient body from Hospital to the cremation ground,Free Last Ride Services @feedtheneed8 & @activistteja in Hyderabad was launched by Sri. Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city. pic.twitter.com/3WcwSQ2Bho — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) July 27, 2020

The Last Ride Services will be free of cost and will cater to carry dead bodies of COVID or Non-Covid, belonging to anyone. Any citizens can reach us on 7995404040 to avail of the services. The service will be available from morning 8 AM - Evening 6 PM — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) July 27, 2020

"As per scientific procedure, the body will be shifted to the place of destination. After every ride, the vehicle will be sanitized. A driver and an assistant wearing PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits will be available with the vehicle," Anjani Kumar said.



The Commissioner thanked the organization for stepping up to provide the service that would ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed while handling the body and dignified disposal of the body.

Dignity in the Last Ride is a must . pic.twitter.com/dnsXg8M4G6 — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) July 28, 2020

To avail the service, helpline numbers 7995404040 or 8499843545 have been put to work. Also, the service would be available between 8 am and 6 pm every day.



This service by the City Police assumes importance on the backdrop of rising cases of the COVID bodies being handled negligently and reports of the kin of the deceased being demanded an exorbitant price for ambulance services.

