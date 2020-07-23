Uttar Pradesh: Doctor Held For Sexually Abusing COVID-19 Patient Twice At Aligarh Hospital

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Hospital was sexually abused by an off duty doctor.

According to Mirror Now News, the patient was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital which has been declared as L-2 COVID facility in Aligarh after she had tested positive for the virus.

"In L-2 COVID facility, a woman who was found COVID-19 patient was admitted. A doctor went there even though it was not his ward. The victim has given a complaint regarding the incident based on which an FIR under Section 376 2(E) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. The accused has also been arrested," The New Indian Express quoted Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arvind Kumar.



According to a complaint filed with the police, the doctor, who was not on duty, entered the ward and tried to sexually abuse the woman twice at night. He has been arrested.

"The matter has come to our notice. The victim has filed a complaint. The girl is a resident of Aligarh. Police are probing the case," said Dr AB Singh, CMS, DDU hospital.

"Molestation and rape attempts have been made. Police have probed the case and the incident has been found to be true. An FIR has been filed and the doctor has been arrested," said Chandra Bhushan Singh, District Magistrate, Aligarh.

