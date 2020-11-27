Jammu & Kashmir: 4G Internet Ban Extended Till December 11 Over Pakistan's Attempts To Disrupt DDC Poll

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended the ban on the use of high-speed internet services in the Union Territory till December 11 over "continued attempts from across the border" to disrupt the upcoming District Development Council elections,



The government had extended the ban till November 26 across the UT, except in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts earlier this month, reported the Scroll.

According to the Shaleen Kabra, Jammu and Kashmir's Principal Secretary order that there are "well-founded apprehensions" of efforts from Pakistan to cause "public disaffection, recruitment in the terrorists' ranks as well as infiltration attempts".

The order noted that such attempts are dependent on high-speed internet and has mentioned recent incidents at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu, Parimpora and Srinagar.

The District Development Council elections which are the first-ever will be held in eight phases between November 28 and December 22. Last year Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a ban on Internet services on August 5, hours before the centre revoked Article 370 of the constitution and split the state into two Union Territories.

On January 25, low-speed internet or 2G internet service on mobile phones were restored on mobile phones although there was a complete ban on the 4G network.

Last year, internet services were shut in Jammu and Kashmir just before the Centre abrogated Article 370 on August 5. The state was split into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

