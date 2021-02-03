Woman Spots Her Missing Husband In Viral Video Of Aged Homeless Being Dumped Outside Indore

Whilst Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) act of dumping homeless aged individuals out of the town has induced widespread outrage, the incident has additionally led to the reunion of a lady along with her husband who had gone missing last month.

When Pushpa Salvi noticed photos and videos on social media of some homeless individuals who were taken out of the city last Friday, she recognised her husband Anil Salvi (50) among them, sitting on Nipania bypass road on Indore's outskirts, India Today reported.

The mentally unstable man went missing on January 03. After being unable to find her husband the woman filed a missing person's complaint with police.

"My husband went missing on January 03, I searched a lot, but was not able to find him. I lodged a missing person complaint on January 15 at Chandan Nagar police station," Pushpa Salvi told the reporters on Tuesday.

"On January 29, I received a call from someone who introduced himself as an officer of IMC. He asked me about my husband, I told him that he was missing. He told me that my husband is present in the Nipania area. Then I hired a taxi to go there," Salvi added.

After reaching at the site she found her husband along with other five-seven elderly other persons lying on the ground. She alleged that IMC staff didn't assist her in bringing her husband back to her residence. Salvi said that she first took her husband to the physiological hospital for a check-up where doctors gave him medicine and allowed me to take him home.

An officer of Chandan Nagar police station town inspector said that the husband of the woman became mentally unstable after an accident a few years ago.

The IMC had come under criticism after a video showing municipal workers dumping some homeless elderly individuals outside the city went viral on social media.

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has sought a report from the State Chief Secretary, Indore Divisional Commissioner, District Collector and Chief of IMC.

Following the outrage, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspended IMC deputy commissioner Pratap Singh Solanki while the civic body suspended two other contractual employees.

