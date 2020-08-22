Human-interest

Woman, Minor Raped By Two Men In South-East Delhi, One Accused Arrested

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against a 23-year-old man who has been arrested.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   22 Aug 2020 11:34 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Woman, Minor Raped By Two Men In South-East Delhi, One Accused Arrested

Image Credit: India Today

Two men in South-East Delhi's Pul Prahadpur area allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman and a minor on Tuesday, August 28. One of the accused has been arrested.

The woman and the minor, 17, met the two men and decided to spend time together. Police said that the four rented a room and consumed liquor.

Later, one man raped the woman and the other raped the minor.

The woman then managed to reach her house and inform her parents about what had happened, including about the minor. The minor was later found in the same room.

Both of them were taken for a medical examination, News18 reported.

Beer bottles have been recovered by police from the room where the woman and the girl were allegedly assaulted.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against a 23-year-old man who has been arrested. Search is underway to nab the other accused.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: After Two Years In Prison, SC Suspends 10-Year Jail Term Of Convict Who Raped Minor Girl

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian