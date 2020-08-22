Woman, Minor Raped By Two Men In South-East Delhi, One Accused Arrested

Two men in South-East Delhi's Pul Prahadpur area allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman and a minor on Tuesday, August 28. One of the accused has been arrested.

The woman and the minor, 17, met the two men and decided to spend time together. Police said that the four rented a room and consumed liquor.

Later, one man raped the woman and the other raped the minor.

The woman then managed to reach her house and inform her parents about what had happened, including about the minor. The minor was later found in the same room.

Both of them were taken for a medical examination, News18 reported.

Beer bottles have been recovered by police from the room where the woman and the girl were allegedly assaulted.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against a 23-year-old man who has been arrested. Search is underway to nab the other accused.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: After Two Years In Prison, SC Suspends 10-Year Jail Term Of Convict Who Raped Minor Girl