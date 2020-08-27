Delhi: 32-Yr-Old Woman Tortured, Bound In Chains By Husband For Six Months, Rescued

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from East Delhi's Trilokpuri has rescued a 32-year-old woman, who was bound in chains, tortured and held captive by her husband.

The police are in the process of filing an FIR in the case. According to DCW, she has been married for the last 11 years. Her husband held her captive and bound her in iron chains in their house.

She was kept lying in her own excreta. He was tortured and beaten so brutally that she had become mentally unhealthy.

DCW members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi escalated the matter after they got information from the Commission's Mahila Panchayat team that a woman was being held captive. They reached the location along with panel chairperson Swati Maliwal to find the woman lying on the floor with her feet bound in iron chains.

"She was in a miserable condition with torn clothes," NDTV quoted the DCW as saying.

She had been locked up for the last six months. The woman's children confirmed that their father tortured her.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "The torture inflicted on her has left deep scars. She is even suffering from mental health issues now. We have rescued her and have started working on her rehabilitation. We will ensure the strongest action against the perpetrators of the crime."

The survivor has been taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, in Kalyan Puri for medical examination, and the DCW team is taking care of her treatment.

