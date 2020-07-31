Denied Treatment By Three Hospitals, Coronavirus-Positive Woman Delivers Baby In Ambulance In Tripura

A 25-year-old coronavirus-positive woman delivered her baby in an ambulance after being refused treatment by three hospitals within 36 hours since Tuesday, July 28.



During the delivery, she was on a journey from Unakoti district hospital in Kailasahar to GB Pant hospital, the state's main corona care hospital in Agartala where she was referred.

The state health director has initiated an inquiry against the Kailasahar hospital. The incident has also led to the submission of a report on its refusal to provide medical care to the woman within two days.

A complaint against the gynaecologist on duty in the Kailasahar district hospital says that he did not admit the patient after she tested COVID-19 positive.

According to the medical superintendent of the hospital, Samarendra Debbarma, he had taken the advice of his seniors before referring the woman to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala.

Currently, Laxmi Rani Chowdhury and her baby are under observation at GB Pant Hospital. Both of them are safe.

Laxmi was initially admitted to Unakoti district hospital at Kailasahar district on Tuesday, July 28. However, after she tested positive for COVID-19, she was referred to the corona care hospital.

When the ambulance carrying her was near Kumarghat district hospital on the way to Agartala, she began developing labour pains. She was taken to the hospital, where she was made to wait for about two hours.

The doctors then referred her to the GB Pant hospital. Denied help and treatment repeatedly, Laxmi delivered her baby late on the night of July 29 in the ambulance when it was crossing Atharomura hill range in Khowai district.

She was then rushed to the nearby Teliamura sub-divisional hospital.

From there she was sent to Agartala hospital, where she along with the baby were finally admitted.

"Both the mother and the child are safe. As the mother had tested coronavirus positive and the baby was exposed to her for quite some time and also needs breastfeeding, they were not separated," NDTV quoted Bidhan Goswami, the resident medical officer of GB Pant hospital as saying.

"We have kept them together in the COVID-19 ward," he added.

