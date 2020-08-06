Human-interest

Financial Crunch Forces Kerala Woman To Drive Ambulance Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Deepa was earlier employed as a bus driver for a college, but as colleges remained shut due to the pandemic, she began earning a living by driving an ambulance.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   6 Aug 2020 1:39 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-06T19:10:44+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

A woman who was earlier employed as a bus driver for a college has begun driving an ambulance due to financial crunch prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. After colleges remained shut due to the pandemic, Deepa Joseph from Kozhikode began earning a living by driving an ambulance.

Deepa was a bus driver at Puliyavu National Arts and Science College. When businesses took a hit, a friend informed her about the vacancy for an Ambulance driver at Pranavam Trust.

Deepa, daughter of Vilangad native Joseph, secured her four-wheeler license 15 years back. "I took this job as I was facing a financial crisis. Not many jobs are available due to the pandemic," NDTV quoted Joseph as telling ANI.

"I live with my husband, mother and two kids. My son is studying in the 10th standard and my daughter in the 8th standard. They fully support my work," she added.

The COVID-19 crisis has crippled all sectors of the economy, not only in India but across the world, with public transport being one of the worst-affected sectors. It would likely face long-term effects due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis has deepened these financial difficulties further.

