Unable To Play PUBG, 21-Yr-Old Youth Ends Life In West Bengal

The deceased's mother claimed that her son was frustrated for not being able to play PUBG, a mobile game which has been blocked by the government recently.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   7 Sep 2020 7:51 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: India Today

A 21-year-old student in West Bengal's Nadia district allegedly died by suicide for not being able to play PUBG, police said on Sunday, September 6. An ITI student, Pritam Halder, was found hanging at his residence in Purba Lalpur in Chakdaha police station area.

Pritam's mother Ratna said that her son went to his room after having breakfast on Friday morning, September 4. "When I went to call him for lunch, his room was locked from inside. After repeated banging when he did not open the door, I called the neighbours. They broke into the room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan," News18 quoted her as saying.

Ratna claimed that her son was frustrated for not being able to play PUBG, a mobile game which has been blocked by the government recently.

"He would play it at night. I think he died by suicide as he was not being able to play PUBG," Ratna said.

Police said they have registered a case of unnatural death.

