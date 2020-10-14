West Bengal: 19-Year-Old Theatre Actress Gives Chase And Gets Molester Arrested On Spot

A 19-year-old theatre actress stood up against her molester and got him arrested on the spot on Sunday night in West Bengal. The accused has been identified as Amiya Das.



The incident took place at around 9:45 pm when the girl was returning to her home in Kalibari after attending a drama rehearsal when the 40-year-old accused approached her at Chowringhee in Ashokenagar. He made lewd gestures to her and passed vulgar comments. The teenager tried to ignore him but before running away, he touched her inappropriately which infuriated her.

"The man, while walking past me, brushed his hand against my private parts and tried to grab me by my arm. I was shocked as he even tried to snatch my bag. I gave chase and caught him. He tried to overpower me by scuffling with me. I put up a fight before making a phone call to police," the girl who is associated with a Kolkata-based group theatre told The Times of India.

However, some local people in the area gathered after sensing trouble and caught hold of the accused.

Local trader Shibabrata Pal said, "On hearing a commotion, we rushed to find the braveheart girl putting up a fight against her molester. Her courageous act encouraged others to detain the accused before a team from Ashokenagar police station arrived."

Following the incident, the teenager went to the police station along with the cops and registered a complaint against the accused.

A senior police officer said, "The accused molester was booked under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (words or gestures intended to insult a woman's modesty). He will be produced in a Barasat court."

