Uttar Pradesh: Two Minors Raped In Separate Incidents In Bulandshahr, Azamgarh

Even as nationwide outrage continues over the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, two minors were raped in the state's Bulandshahr and Azamgarh districts.

While in Bulandshahr a 14-year-old girl was raped, the victim in Azamgarh is an 8-year-old girl.

In Azamgarh, the 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Jiyanpur area. The accused allegedly took the girl to his house after telling her mother that he was taking her for a bath, the police said. The accused also took her clothes from her mother.



The police added that when the child returned home, she was in pain and bleeding. She was rushed to the hospital and her condition is serious, reported NDTV.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the police has arrested the accused, identified as Danish.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour in Kakod area of Bulandshahr on Tuesday night.

Following a complaint from the victim's father, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday.

According to reports, while an attempt was made to mediate through a local panchayat, the victim's family later approached the police.

"An incident of rape with a 14-year-old girl occurred on the night of September 29. The accused is a neighbour and from the same community. The incident was being mediated in a local panchayat. Police was alerted about it at around 4.26pm on Sunday evening," Bulandshahar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

"Soon after, a team led by circle officer Namrata Srivastava and SHO Kakod reach the spot and sent the rape survivor for medical examination. The accused was arrested later in the night," he added.