Uttar Pradesh Police Dumps Deceased's Body In Garbage Van Over Directions By Family

An odious incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, where the police dumped a dead man's body in a garbage truck to carry it to the crematorium and conduct the last rites. The body of a 50-year-old was dumped allegedly under the directions by the deceased's son.

The incident took place on Saturday, May 29, at the district hospital in Mahoba, which is 250 km away from Lucknow. The video widely circulated on social media created an uproar among netizens, after which the department ordered an inquiry.

In the video, two cops can be seen carrying the body wrapped in a black bag and loading the body in the van, while the third one gives instructions.

महोबा पुलिस एक किसान के शव को कूड़ा गाड़ी में डाल के ले गयी।

वीडियो में देखिए पहले उसके शव को उछाल कर कूड़ा गाड़ी में फेंक रहे थे..फिर किसी ने रोका।इलाके के सीओ को जांच दी गयी है। pic.twitter.com/VoSyZVE269 — Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) May 30, 2021

Mohoba Senior Police officer RK Gautam informed that he had instructed the concerned official to investigate the case within 24 hours, NDTV reported.



The man had returned to his native from Delhi, where he used to work as a daily wage labourer. The man had fallen ill after returning and died soon after reaching the hospital.

"He had developed symptoms like weakness and fatigue, and we brought him here. But he died before he could be treated," the deceased's son told the media.

According to the report, the family had refused to take the body from the district hospital after the postmortem. The son and the relatives had to be persuaded to carry the body for the last rites. It was then when the son allegedly arranged for the garbage truck to transport the body.

