'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID': US President Donald Trump Pulls Off Mask As He Reaches White House, Downplays Pandemic

Trump landed and walked up the steps onto the South Portico's stately balcony and removed his mask, saluting the departing Marine One.

Others/World   |   6 Oct 2020
Image Credit: David Mack/Twitter

US President Donald Trump has come under criticism after he checked out of hospital this week and pulled off his mask the moment he reached the White House. Trump, who was receiving emergency treatment for COVID-19, vowed to get back on the campaign trail.

"Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!" he said in one tweet.

"Don't be afraid of Covid," he said in another, claiming to be feeling rejuvenated after his illness.

Shortly beforehand, talking about the virus, he had tweeted that people have nothing to fear.

Trump, on live television, boarded the nearby Marine One helicopter for a flight to the White House. He then landed and walked up the steps onto the South Portico's stately balcony and removed his mask, saluting the departing Marine One.

However, although Trump claims that the COVID-19 pandemic is not a reason for major concern, polls indicate that it is a major worry and of extreme concern for Americans.

Also Read: "Will You Shut Up Man!": Messy Presidential Debate Between Donald Trump And Joe Biden

