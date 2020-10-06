'Don't Be Afraid Of COVID': US President Donald Trump Pulls Off Mask As He Reaches White House, Downplays Pandemic

US President Donald Trump has come under criticism after he checked out of hospital this week and pulled off his mask the moment he reached the White House. Trump, who was receiving emergency treatment for COVID-19, vowed to get back on the campaign trail.

"Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!" he said in one tweet.

Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

"Don't be afraid of Covid," he said in another, claiming to be feeling rejuvenated after his illness.



I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Shortly beforehand, talking about the virus, he had tweeted that people have nothing to fear.



Trump, on live television, boarded the nearby Marine One helicopter for a flight to the White House. He then landed and walked up the steps onto the South Portico's stately balcony and removed his mask, saluting the departing Marine One.

However, although Trump claims that the COVID-19 pandemic is not a reason for major concern, polls indicate that it is a major worry and of extreme concern for Americans.

