US Formally Withdraws From Paris Climate Change Agreement, Biden Vows To Rejoin

The United States of America (USA), on Thursday, November 5, has become the first country across the globe to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Paris Agreement was drafted in 2015, with nearly 200 nations signing the agreement, to ensure and encourage a global response to the threats posed due to climate change.

The US government, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, officially ended its association with the Agreement, over three years after the decision was first declared.

Significantly, the withdrawal also coincides with the paper published in the journal Science Advances which has stated that the US has been far more responsible for polluting the world's oceans with plastic waste.

The paper looked at the countries contributing to coastal plastic pollution, the US could rank as high as third in the world.

While on one side, Trump withdrew from the Agreement, his political rival Joe Biden took to social media and made a contrasting announcement.

Biden announced that the US government, under his leadership would be rejoining the Agreement "in exactly 77 days".

Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it. https://t.co/L8UJimS6v2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

According to a report by BBC, the United States represents around 15% of global greenhouse gas emissions and remains the world's biggest and most powerful economy. So when it becomes the only country to withdraw from a global solution to a global problem it raises questions of trust deficit.



Also Read: 49% Jump In Stubble Burning Cases In Punjab This Paddy Season: Data