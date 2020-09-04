Human-interest

Uttar Pradesh: 15-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Three Men, Beaten With Iron Rod

While two of the accused have been arrested, one is still absconding.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   4 Sep 2020 5:32 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Uttar Pradesh: 15-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Three Men, Beaten With Iron Rod

Image Credit: Patrika

Three men in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and beat her with an iron rod.

According to senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the girl was taken to a secluded place by the accused and raped. When she attempted to resist, they thrashed her with an iron rod.

One of the three perpetrators recorded the act and threatened to post it on social media if the girl narrated the incident to anyone.

A senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey, based on a complaint lodged by the father of the survivor, India Today reported.

The SSP informed that Mohit and Sumit have been arrested, but Ankit is still absconding.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: Village Revenue Assistant Sexually Assaults Nine-Yr-Old Girl, Booked

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian