Uttar Pradesh: 15-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Three Men, Beaten With Iron Rod

Three men in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl and beat her with an iron rod.

According to senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey, the girl was taken to a secluded place by the accused and raped. When she attempted to resist, they thrashed her with an iron rod.

One of the three perpetrators recorded the act and threatened to post it on social media if the girl narrated the incident to anyone.

A senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey, based on a complaint lodged by the father of the survivor, India Today reported.

The SSP informed that Mohit and Sumit have been arrested, but Ankit is still absconding.

