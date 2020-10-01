Human-interest

Days After Hathras Horror, 22-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Dies After Being Raped In UP's Balrampur

Police said that the accused took the woman to a doctor after the rape, but sent her home after her condition deteriorated.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   1 Oct 2020 5:32 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Reethu Ravi | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: Patrika

Even as the country is outraged at the gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and demanding justice for the victim, another Dalit girl, 22, died after being raped and assaulted in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur.

Police said that the accused took the woman to a doctor after the rape, but sent her home after her condition deteriorated.

Two men, identified as Shahid and Sahil, have been arrested. Reportedly, they had called the woman to their place "on the pretext of friendship".

"We have received a complaint at the Gaisri police station. The woman's family members said she worked at a private firm. On Tuesday, she did not return till late night. When they tried to contact her on phone, they could not reach her. Later in the night, the girl came home on a rickshaw in a bad condition, with glucose drips attached to her arms. She was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way," The Indian Express quoted Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma as saying.

Verma added that an FIR had been registered and a probe was underway.

"In the complaint, the family members have alleged that two youth raped the girl and then took her to a doctor. When her condition deteriorated, instead of taking her to a hospital, they sent her home. We have arrested both the accused," he said.

While social media claimed that the woman's arms and legs had been broken, Balrampur police refuted such claims saying that the postmortem report did not find such injuries.

The case is being investigated by an Additional SP level officer.

Also Read: 87 Rapes Reported Daily, Over 7% Rise in Crimes Against Women In 2019: NCRB Data

