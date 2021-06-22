Anil Kumar — a primary school teacher — had been living a quaint life in the village of Muzaffarnagar since 2016. At the same time, 140 km away, "Anil Kumar" was also taking the town by storm as a cop (emergency responder).

Cut to five years; one phone call revealed what had been a convenient arrangement for the man. After appearing for the government teacher's test, Anil had landed a job. However, he did not quit his current position at the police. Instead, he sent his brother-in-law to do it, armed with a transfer and a fake ID.

This incident took place in Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, 167 km away from the national capital.

How did the police find out?

On June 17, police at the Thakurdwara station in Moradabad received a phone call. The person — who requested anonymity — said that the identity of a cop was being used falsely by someone else. Based on this, SHO Satyendra Singh complained, and an FIR was filed.

At the time, Anil was posted with a Public Response Vehicle (PRV) of the Dial 112 unit. When summoned, he was still wearing his uniform with his name tag and was accompanied by the PRV driver. On being asked where he was from and his father's name, he gave the correct answers. He was from Muzaffarnagar, his father's name was Sukhpal Singh, and he had joined the police in 2011– after his training at the Bareilly Police Lines.

However, there was one slip-up– he did not know the name of the Bareilly SSP at the time of his training. At this point, he excused himself to go to the toilet and escaped. In the meantime, police found, in their records, the photograph of the actual "Anil Kumar". It certainly did not match with the man they had just met. Instead, it was of someone called Sunil Kumar– who later turned out to be Anil's brother-in-law.

How did it start?

Reportedly, Anil and Sunil had known each other since the 12th grade. In 2016, when Anil had cracked the said test, he was yet to complete his B.Ed. degree. Hence, he asked Sunil if he could take Anil's place. To ensure that nobody found out that the cop was not Anil, he took a transfer to Moradabad. Sunil went on to work as a cop in Moradabad and later married Anil's sister in 2017. Meanwhile, Anil started to work as a teacher at the primary school in Muzaffarnagar, according to The Times of India.

What next?

Now, both of them have been charged with several cases like abetment of offence, cheating by personation, criminal conspiracy, pretending to hold office as a public servant, and wearing any garb or carrying any token resembling any garb or token used by a class of public servants while not belonging to the class of public servants (Anil even gave his service revolver to Sunil).

Anup Singh, Circle Officer, said, "Both of them were arrested and sent to jail on Saturday. We will continue the investigation to find out if someone else helped them. I am sending a team to Muzaffarnagar to collect information from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari office."

