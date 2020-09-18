Uttar Pradesh: 18-Yr-Old Girl Hacked To Death By Father In Public View After Being Found At Boyfriend's House

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her father in full public view after he found her at her boyfriend's place at Khanpanna village under the limits of Gajner Police Station in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, September 16.

The night before the incident, the teenager fled her home and went to her 20-year-old boyfriend's residence. Her boyfriend and his father told the girl's father that she was at their place and was insisting on living there.

Her father then took an axe and headed for his daughter's boyfriend's residence, accompanied by other family members. The girl began arguing with her father upon being asked to return home.

The father consequently attacked her with the axe until she fell unconscious. A number of people witnessed the incident, and the girl's boyfriend also got injured while trying to save her.

Police, upon receiving information from local residents, rushed to the spot.

"It's a case of honour killing. We have arrested the girl's father and recovered the axe," said Kanpur Dehat Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP), Anup Kumar.

A case has been registered against the girl's father under relevant sections of the IPC. Statements of villagers have been recorded.

The girl's boyfriend is being treated at the district hospital.

