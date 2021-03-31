Uttar Pradesh: 15-Yr-Old Sets Herself On Fire After Being Molested In Hamirpur

In a heartwrenching incident, a 15-year-old girl sustained severe burn injuries after she set herself ablaze at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Tuesday, March 30.

The girl was forced to take such a drastic step after being constantly harassed and molested by a boy, according to police officials. She was immediately rushed to Kanpur for medical treatment.

The Times of India reported that on Monday afternoon, the survivor's family had beaten up the boy, 16, for allegedly molesting her. The family did not file a complaint at the time, and the police let the boy go with just a warning.

The family revealed that the boy used to repeatedly tease and harass the survivor and had done the same on Monday.

According to the family's statement, the survivor, due to repeated harassment and sexual assault, gave in to the situation, sprinkled kerosene and set herself on fire.

Reports have stated that before being sent for further treatment, the girl's statement was recorded in front of a magistrate. Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Kumar Singh said that appropriate action would be taken on the basis of the complaint of the girl's family.

The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights that crimes against women in India witnessed a spike of 7.3 per cent in 2019 over 2018 with 4,05,861 registered cases. While 'cruelty by husband or his relatives' accounted for a massive 30.9 per cent, 'assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty' was at 21.8 per cent and 'rape' at 7.9 per cent.

Topping the list, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 14.7 per cent of the total crime rate against women.

