Man, Woman Paraded In UP Village With Garlands Of Shoes, 12 Arrested

Twelve people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday, September 10, for allegedly parading a man and a woman in a village, forcing them to wear garlands of shoes and blackening their faces.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, which took place in the Hata police station area of Kushinagar.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said that the ''sabhasad'' (representative of the ward) is among those taken into custody.

"A video of Hata area of the district went viral on social media which shows that a woman and a man were made to wear a garland of shoes, and with blackened faces, they were paraded in the village. Police have taken cognisance of the matter, and 12 people, including the ''sabhasad'', have been taken into custody," NDTV quoted him as saying.

"Police are interrogating them. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," the SP added.

