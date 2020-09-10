Human-interest

Man, Woman Paraded In UP Village With Garlands Of Shoes, 12 Arrested

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said that the ''sabhasad'' (representative of the ward) is among those taken into custody.

Uttar Pradesh   |   10 Sep 2020 4:58 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credit: cinenews.live

Twelve people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Wednesday, September 10, for allegedly parading a man and a woman in a village, forcing them to wear garlands of shoes and blackening their faces.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, which took place in the Hata police station area of Kushinagar.

"A video of Hata area of the district went viral on social media which shows that a woman and a man were made to wear a garland of shoes, and with blackened faces, they were paraded in the village. Police have taken cognisance of the matter, and 12 people, including the ''sabhasad'', have been taken into custody," NDTV quoted him as saying.

"Police are interrogating them. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," the SP added.

