Human-interest

Six-Yr-Old Nephew Of Gang-Rape Victim Who Was Set Ablaze Last Year, Missing

The family of the missing child has now named five suspects. All of them are relatives of the accused in the previous case where a gang-rape survivor was set ablaze and killed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   8 Oct 2020 6:54 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Six-Yr-Old Nephew Of Gang-Rape Victim Who Was Set Ablaze Last Year, Missing
Image Credit: jagranimages

A gang-rape survivor was allegedly set on fire by five people last year in an area the comes under the Bihar Police Station of Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. The woman had succumbed to her injuries.

The six-year-old nephew of the victim is now reported to have been abducted.

The year, the survivor was going to Rae Bareli in connection with her case, when she was set ablaze one KM from the village. She was admitted to a hospital but later died.

Bihar police station in-charge SK Singh told The Quint that the family of the missing child has now named five suspects. All of them are relatives of the accused in the previous case.

The accused of the previous case are now in jail. Their trial has begun.

The police station in-charge has claimed that no clue has been found in the case of the abducted child so far.

"On 2 October, we had gone to the farm. The child was at home. When we returned home, the child was not found there. After this we started looking for him, we also went to the police station. We filed the application there. The child has not been detected yet. Haven't even got a clue," the sister of the girl who was allegedly set ablaze last year told The Quint.

"The administration is not allowing us to meet anyone. We want to go to the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow, ask for help. But the administration has said that there is no use to go there, we are investigating, do not get out of the house," she added.

Anand Kurkani, Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP), said: "A case of child abduction has been registered and we are investigating it."

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

Sumanti Sen is an English Literature graduate who believes "there's just one kind of folks. Folks.".

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

