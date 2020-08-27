Human-interest

[Video] UK: People Form Human Chain On Beach To Rescue Swimmer Struggling To Stay Afloat

The swimmer started waving frantically to people on the beach after his attempts to swim back to shore were being thwarted by harsh wind and enormous waves.

The Logical Indian Crew
27 Aug 2020
Writer : Richa Mukherjee | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
A group of people at a beach in UK's Dorset formed a human chain to help rescue a man who was struggling to stay afloat as the tide rose.

According to a BBC report, the swimmer started waving frantically to people on the beach after his attempts to swim back to shore were being thwarted by harsh wind and enormous waves.

A video showed how over 20 people linked hands and entered the sea to grab the man. Despite being constantly battered by big waves, the rescuers were able to pull the man out of the water. s per media reports, the coast guard issued a warning following the incident, asking people to steer clear of the spot where there have been several deaths recently.

Two months ago, a man in his twenties was found dead after going missing near the beach's famous 200ft limestone arch.

