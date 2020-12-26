Tripura Govt To Offer Jobs To Families Of Political Violence Victims

The Biplab Deb-led Tripura government is all set to launch an initiative through which it will provide government jobs to a member of the families of people who were killed in political violence since March 2018.

State law minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the initiative and headed a six-member committee to scrutinise the applications received for the job on Tuesday, December 22. Sources have stated that the families had been petitioning the government for jobs to earn a livelihood.

The committee scrutinised 10 applications at its first meeting and shortlisted seven that stood eligible as per the requirement but it recommended jobs for six as one of the eligible applicants was found lacking the requisite educational qualification.

"We received a slew of applications for government jobs from such families across Tripura after forming the government in 2018. Keeping these people in mind, we have resolved to scrutinise these applications and provide them jobs," Nath said, reported The Indian Express.

Nath said the state government will consider giving the ineligible candidate financial assistance or relaxation in educational qualification.

"His issue will be discussed in the cabinet to decide whether we should provide financial assistance or make a one-time relaxation for employment," the minister informed.

For those who want to apply for the scheme, application forms would be reportedly available at Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices across the state. Applicants will need to submit proof of birth, permanent residence, educational qualification, caste and death certificates of relatives lost in political violence. A no-objection certificate from other relatives, ratifying the applicant's claim, would also be required.

