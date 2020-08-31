Human-interest

Tripura: Eight-Yr-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Seven Teenage Boys, Six Arrested

"A total of seven persons were named in the FIR. We have arrested six of them while one is absconding," a police official said.

Tripura   |   31 Aug 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Image Credit: The Times Of India

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven teenage boys in a Tripura village after they called her to play hide and seek with them. While six accused, all of who live at Tabaria in West Tripura district, have been arrested, one is still on the run.

Two of the arrested accused, about 12 years of age, were admitted to a hospital as they tested positive for coronavirus. Four of them have been sent to a juvenile home.

"According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused boys called her to play hide and seek with them and then raped her. The incident took place on Friday," NDTV quoted sub-divisional police officer of New Capital Complex, Priya Madhuri Majumder, as saying.

The survivor, a student of class 3, returned home and narrated the ordeal to her parents. After a complaint was lodged on Saturday, August 29, the accused, who were known to the girl, were arrested.

"A total of seven persons were named in the FIR. We have arrested six of them while one is absconding," the police official said.

