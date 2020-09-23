Tamil Nadu: Engineers Become Teachers For Children Of Farm Labourers, MGNREGA Workers

Four engineering graduates and civil service aspirants have decided to bridge the virtual gap among students who have to attend online classes in a small village of Thondaiman Oorani in Pudukkottai.



Aravind, Vignesh, Bhavanishankar and Sarathas have prepared a time table and conduct classes in turns. A group of 12 students of Class X residing in the village sit outside their houses at 10 am to attend the morning session which ends at 2 pm. On the other hand, 28 more students from classes VI to IX continue to attend the classes that go on for four hours.