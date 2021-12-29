This Kerala Women Turns COVID-19 To Her Advantage, Defies Odds To Become Entrepreneur

Geetha Salish has become a guiding light and a breathing testimony of how one can turn their life for good during the pandemic. A resident of Thrissur, Geetha opened an online food business during the lockdown and sold some of the delicacies of Kerala cooked by her.

Formative Years

According to The New Indian Express report, the entrepreneur started losing her eyesight at 13. Over time, her vision began to diminish, and she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic disorder.

By 15, she completely lost her vision; however, she could sense the presence of light. She could decipher when the light was switched on and off.

Giving Up Not Kept As An Option

The 39-year-old woman never let this become her weakness. The family earlier had a restaurant business, but they closed it started selling eggs. They also raised some chickens and quails, but the business did not do good.

After the country was hit with the deadly virus, Geetha turned the uncertainty to her advantage. With the help of her husband, she launched 'Geetha's Home To Home' website to take her passion for cooking to the next level.

She sells different types of food products, including pickles, spices, preserves, etc. Her bestselling product has been her signature Curcu Meal, a turmeric preserve, which she calls a 'super food'.

The preserve is usually given to women after they conceive. Geetha said she worked on the products for years to attain consistency and proportions.

Reportedly, her products have also been featured at the Kerala Agro Food Pro at the Police Parade Ground in Thycaud.

"Before the pandemic hit us all, I'd usually go out and couldn't find time to do any of this. So I took quarantine as an opportunity. Serving others isn't at all like how we serve our family. There's definitely more effort and care, so my husband and children help me, and it wouldn't have been possible without them. They're my motivation," she spoke to Asianetnews.

Her products have received a massive audience, and the orders have poured from across the country.

Also Read: 15 Job Vacancies, 11K Applicants! Madhya Pradesh Faces Unemployment Pandemic