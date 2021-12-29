All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Kerala Women Turns COVID-19 To Her Advantage, Defies Odds To Become Entrepreneur

Credits: The New Indian Express, Website

Human-interest
The Logical Indian Crew

This Kerala Women Turns COVID-19 To Her Advantage, Defies Odds To Become Entrepreneur

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Kerala,  29 Dec 2021 10:55 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Geetha Salish lost her eyesight during her teenage years. But never let this become her weakness. After the country was hit with the deadly virus, she turned the uncertainty to her advantage, and launched an online food business, 'Geetha's Home To Home' to take her passion for cooking to the next level.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Geetha Salish has become a guiding light and a breathing testimony of how one can turn their life for good during the pandemic. A resident of Thrissur, Geetha opened an online food business during the lockdown and sold some of the delicacies of Kerala cooked by her.

Formative Years

According to The New Indian Express report, the entrepreneur started losing her eyesight at 13. Over time, her vision began to diminish, and she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic disorder.

By 15, she completely lost her vision; however, she could sense the presence of light. She could decipher when the light was switched on and off.

Giving Up Not Kept As An Option

The 39-year-old woman never let this become her weakness. The family earlier had a restaurant business, but they closed it started selling eggs. They also raised some chickens and quails, but the business did not do good.

After the country was hit with the deadly virus, Geetha turned the uncertainty to her advantage. With the help of her husband, she launched 'Geetha's Home To Home' website to take her passion for cooking to the next level.

She sells different types of food products, including pickles, spices, preserves, etc. Her bestselling product has been her signature Curcu Meal, a turmeric preserve, which she calls a 'super food'.

The preserve is usually given to women after they conceive. Geetha said she worked on the products for years to attain consistency and proportions.

Reportedly, her products have also been featured at the Kerala Agro Food Pro at the Police Parade Ground in Thycaud.

"Before the pandemic hit us all, I'd usually go out and couldn't find time to do any of this. So I took quarantine as an opportunity. Serving others isn't at all like how we serve our family. There's definitely more effort and care, so my husband and children help me, and it wouldn't have been possible without them. They're my motivation," she spoke to Asianetnews.

Her products have received a massive audience, and the orders have poured from across the country.

Also Read: 15 Job Vacancies, 11K Applicants! Madhya Pradesh Faces Unemployment Pandemic

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Kerala 
covid 
pandemic 
online food business 
thrissur 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X