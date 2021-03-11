Human-interest

Telangana Cops Bid Adieu To 10-Year-Old Sniffer Dog Tina With Honours

Tina served the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for 10 years. Apart from regular checks, she was an expert in detecting explosives and helped the police catch suspects.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   11 March 2021
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: The News Minute 

Telangana's Cyberabad Police bid farewell to the 10-year-old sniffer dog with full honours after she died on Wednesday, March 10. The police placed a wreath and gave a three-round gun salute to the brave Cocker Spaniel.

The police said the dog had been suffering from poor health for a long time. Tina served the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate for 10 years. Apart from regular checks, she was an expert in detecting explosives and helped the police nail suspects.

In 2014, Tina detected the threat call at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and Gandipat, The News Minute reported. She has also offered services during demos at Gachibowli Stadium and the Cyberabad Parade Grounds.

Born in 2011, the dog had attained the training from Integrated Intelligence Training Academy, Moinabad and is from the 2012 batch. She has been honoured several times for her service. She retired from duty on August 23 in 2020.

Tina was a part of the team deployed in Hyderabad International Convention Centre during Ivanka Trump's visit in 2017. Top former and current officials from the department were present to bid her adieu.

The officials included former DGP Anurag Sharma, former Cyberabad Commissioners of Police CV Anand and Sandeep Shandilya. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, Traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar were also present for the ceremony.

