NIA Arrests 83-Yr-Old Activist Stan Swamy In Connection With Koregaon-Bhima Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an 83-year-old Jesuit priest, Father Stan Swamy, in connection with the probe into the 2018 violence in Maharashtra's Koregaon-Bhima village.

Father Stan Swamy is an activist who works with tribals. He was picked up from his home in Jharkhand capital Ranchi by a team of NIA officials from Delhi. Before taking him away, the officials reportedly spent about 20 minutes at his home.

The arrest has sparked outrage, with author and historian Ramachandra Guha saying Stan Swamy has spent a "lifetime fighting for the rights of adivasis."

Guha tweeted: "That is why the Modi regime seeks to suppress and silence them; because for this regime, the profits of mining companies take precedence over the lives and livelihoods of adivasis."

Stan Swamy is the oldest person to be in custody in the Koregaon-Bhima case. He suffers from various health issues. In the past, he has been questioned several times in connection with the case, NDTV reported.



Stan Swamy is originally from Kerala, and has been working for tribals in Jharkhand for over five decades.

The case he has been arrested in connection to involved violence triggered, as investigators claim, activists at the Elgar Parishad meet making inflammatory speeches and provocative statements.

