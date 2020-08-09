Uttar Pradesh: Raped, Private Parts Mutilated, Six-Yr-Old Girl Fights For Life

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, brutally raped by a bike-borne assailant on August 6, and left to die in a field.

The perpetrator kidnapped the girl when she was playing outside her house in Garhmukteshwar Kotwali area of Hapur, raped her, mutilated her private parts, dumped her in a field near the village and fled the spot.

The child's family and villagers searched for her after she could not be found for a long time. Unable to trace her, they approached the Kotwali police and a kidnapping case was filed.

The minor was found lying in the field in an unconscious state on the morning of August 7. Hundreds of angry villagers later gathered to look for the accused.

The girl was rushed to a government hospital in Hapur in a critical state, from where she was referred to medical college in Meerut since she required surgeries. At the Meerut hospital, doctors confirmed that she was raped and her private parts were mutilated and damaged.

The perpetrator is still absconding.

"Police received information that the victim was kidnapped by someone on a bike in the night. The police team searched for the girl all night. The girl was recovered and referred to Meerut after a medical check-up. Now it has been reported from Meerut that the girl was raped. The victim is undergoing treatment in Meerut," India Today quoted Hapur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman as saying.

"Eight teams have been formed and three sketches have also been prepared. Soon the accused will be arrested and the case will be solved," he added.

Also Read: Delhi: Man Accused Of Assaulting, Raping 12-Yr-Old Girl Arrested