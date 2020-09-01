Human-interest

Six Vadodara Policemen Accused Of Killing Telangana Man In Custody Surrender To CID

During a hearing on August 5, a division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and NV Anjaria had directed that the investigation must be carried out by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police of the CID.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   1 Sep 2020 12:53 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Six Vadodara Policemen Accused Of Killing Telangana Man In Custody Surrender To CID

Six policemen accused of killing a Telangana man while in custody at the Fatehgunj police station have surrendered to the State Crime Investigation Department (CID), nearly two months after being booked by Vadodara police.

The six accused policemen– the then police inspector of Fatehgunj police station DB Gohil, police sub-inspector DM Rabari and Lok Rakshak Dal jawans Pankaj Mavjibhai, Yogendra Jilansinh, Rajiv Savjibhai and Hitesh Shambubhai – will have to undergo a COVID-19 test before being formally arrested.

During a hearing on August 5, a division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and NV Anjaria had directed that the investigation must be carried out by an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police of the CID. It also said that the investigation must be supervised by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General.

The court said that both investigating officers were to be selected by Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia, The Indian Express reported.

The court remarked that the Vadodara police merely agreeing to add IPC Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) upon the court's insistence, is "not sufficient discharge of duty" by the said investigating officer.

