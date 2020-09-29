Jharkhand: Five Arrested For Tonsuring, Parading Six People Over Charges Of Beef Consumption

Five people have been arrested for allegedly tonsuring six people in Jharkhand's Simdega district over charges of beef consumption. Sub-divisional Police Officer Rajkishore said that the incident took place in Bhedikudar village in Sadar police station area on September 16.

A complaint lodged by one of the victims, a woman, stated that the accused people came to her house on September 16, assaulted and groped her, and beat up her husband.

Upon their neighbours coming forward to protest, the perpetrators accused all of them of consuming beef. They then tonsured them and paraded them in the village, the complaint stated.

However, media reports claiming that the victims were made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by the accused have been dismissed by the police, India Today reported.

On July 20 this year, an unarmed man was mercilessly beaten and thrashed by a mob in Badshahpur village of Gurgaon in Haryana on suspicion of transporting beef in his truck while police and dozens of people watched over the entire incident.

The driver, identified as Lukman, was pulled out of the pick-up truck and beaten up by the mob on the suspicion that he was transporting beef. The mob thrashed the man in front of the police and public, who stood as mute spectators.

Several clips of the incident went viral on social media.

