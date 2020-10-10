"Humiliating Treatment": Punjab CM Condemns West Bengal Police For Pulling Of Sikh Man's Turban

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has expressed shock at how a Sikh man in West Bengal was treated by the police. The police allegedly pulled the man's turban while being taken into custody for carrying a firearm during a BJP rally.

The Punjab CM has expressed shock over the "humiliating treatment". He has asked West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take strict action "against concerned cop for hurting the Sikh religious sentiments," NDTV reported.

The "vicious attack" was also condemned by Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Visuals of the police wrestling a 43-year-old Sikh man to the ground during the BJP's mega protest in Howrah during a protest march have gone viral.

Justifying their act, the police claimed that there was a struggle to seize a firearm from the Sikh man, and in the process, his turban fell off "automatically".

Police said that they recovered a loaded pistol from him, the license for which is valid till January next year.

"The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle (fight) that ensued, without any attempt to do so by our officer. It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community," West Bengal Police tweeted on Friday, October 9.

"West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state," it said in another tweet.

According to the Shiromani Akali Dal president, the Sikh man was a security official. The manner in which the police dealt with him has enraged Sikhs across the globe.



