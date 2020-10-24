Sana Arora's 'The Feed'em Movement' Has Served Over One Lakh Meals To Underprivileged Kids

Sana Arora from Maharahstra's Mumbai has been on a mission to eliminate hunger from the streets of the city.

Having practically lived her entire life in Chandigarh, when Sana moved to Mumbai in 2012 for work, little did she know that she would witness a totally different side of the 'dream city'; one that was miles away from the glitz and glamour of a metropolis.



While on her way to work, she would come across children who would beg with folded hands or point towards their stomach asking for food.



She was disturbed to see the helplessness and desperation of these children for basic amenities and their condition reminded her of all those times when an enormous amount of leftover food that was being wasted every day.



Determined to do something about the issue, Sana started collecting extra or leftover food from home and handing it to these homeless families. Majority of the ones she helped were daily labourers who lived with the uncertainty of their next meal.



After a few drives, she connected with the recipients to realise that their necessities were different. Also, their level of food insecurity was high. Hence, giving them ration essentials would be more beneficial so they can plan their meals according to their needs.



So, she shifted to donating rations instead. In 2017 Sana founded The Feed'em Movement, which officially recognised her purpose and cause. She started crowdfunding by reaching out to her networks, spreading the word through social media, and joining several community service societies. According to her - 'You can either be an audience or a participant to these unfortunate situations in our society' and she chose the latter.



This story has been received from Giving Circle. It is a platform that connects social change makers, donors, and volunteers. They are working to scale up these initiatives.

