Madhya Pradesh: Two Men Arrested For Rape, Murder Of Minor Escape From Police Station

Two men accused of gang-raping and murdering a minor in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district have gone missing from a police station. The two men, along with another, were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl in the district.

The victim had gone out to buy groceries last week and failed to return home. Upon searching, her body was found some distance away from her home.

Police believe the men stopped her on the road, dragged her to the field, and raped and murdered her there, NDTV reported.

The investigation found that the accused -- identified as Kalu Singh Ninama, Deepak Singh and Ravi Singh Ninama -- Kalu Singh Ninama, Deepak Singh, and Ravi Singh Ninama. On Monday morning, September 7, they were arrested on a tip-off.

A massive search is on to nab the two accused who have escaped.

