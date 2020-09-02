'I Was Pressurised To Name Innocents': Hyderabad Woman Who Complained Of Rape By 139 People

A 25-year old woman from Hyderabad who claimed that she had been raped by 139 men has now said that some of the individuals she had named to be the culprits were innocent and the allegations were false.

During a press conference held in Hyderabad, the woman revealed that she was forced to name certain innocent people after receiving continuous threats from a person identified as Raja Sreekar Reddy, also known as "Dollar Bhai".



"The agonising ordeal I went through is true. Only due to pressure I was forced to make rape allegations against 139 people. I was beaten badly to make a complaint against these persons. All the fake allegations which I made in the press were tutored by him," the woman said.

"Why are you including their names, I had asked him. I said we should name only those who harassed and raped me. For this, he physically and mentally tortured me...He threatened to kill my family and forced me to add names," she added.

"I told him that many people who had no relation to me were being named and I said that this would be unjust. I fought with him. In response to this, he beat me and I went to police station and filed complaint with that pain," she further added.

The woman also apologized to the two film actors who she had named in her complaint and said that they were not involved in the crime.

"The 139 people did not rape me. I was threatened to file a complaint against them. I am sorry for it," the woman said.

She also alleged that the accused had her private pictures and videos, which he used to blackmail her and threatened to kill her and her family members.

The woman said that not all 139 people who she had mentioned in the complaint had raped her, however, some of them did rape and sexually harass her. She also alleged that Sreekar did all this for fame.

An FIR was lodged on August 20 by the Panjagutta police after the woman alleged that 139 persons, including various eminent personalities including members of the film industry, lawyers, and student leaders, raped her for over 5,000 times over the last 10 years.