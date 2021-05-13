'Denied Hospital Bed, Was Not Given Food, Water': BJP MLA Struggles To Get Treatment For Wife In UP

A two-minute video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA expressing disappointment over the lack of medical infrastructure and apathetic attitude of the hospital management in Uttar Pradesh has been doing the rounds on social media.

BJP MLA from Jasrana in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, Ramgopal Pappu Lodhi, shared his ordeal and said that he was not able to arrange a hospital bed for his wife Sandhya Lohi who tested positive for coronavirus. His wife was denied a bed at one of the hospitals in Agra, reported Scroll. The city, like other parts of the state, has been reeling under a shortage of hospital beds, reported India Today.

@BJP4India MLA from Jasrana Firozabad Pappu Lodhi express his ordeal in getting treatment for his wife at SN Medical College in Agra.



MLA not able to get update on condition of his wife. "Not getting any food and water, she is bad condition there". @UPGovt @OfficeOfDMAgra pic.twitter.com/wssRbmNVJM — Deepak-Lavania (@dklavaniaTOI) May 9, 2021

Lodhi's wife was referred to a COVID-designated hospital in Agra by a hospital in Firozabad where she was initially being treated. However, her request was turned down citing the unavailability of beds.



The MLA then contacted Agra's district magistrate who was able to get her admitted to the hospital after several hours. He also alleged that his wife was not given medicines and water on time.

"Whatever they happened with us, I pray to God that this does not happen to anyone else. If an MLA's wife cannot be given proper care, what will the common man do?," said the MLA.

Reports have stated that Lodhi himself was admitted to a hospital in Firozabad after he tested positive for the virus. He had returned home after recovering and therefore could not accompany his wife.

