Rajasthan: 16-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Father Alleges Rape

A 16-year-old girl was found dead at her house in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Sunday night, September 20. The minor's father has alleged that she killed herself after being raped by two men.

According to the girl's father, two men visited their house at night and raped her. One of the men was unknown.

The accused men -- identified as Bunty, 23, and Harkesh, 20 -- were detained by police for questioning.

"The girl's father alleged that Bunty and Harkesh entered his house and raped his daughter and after that, the girl (died by) suicide. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Monday," NDTV quoted Superintendent of Police of Dholpur Kesar Singh as saying.

The police official said that Bunty and the girl knew each other for some time. He had gone to meet her along with his friend Harkesh.

"It will be clear after postmortem report whether the alleged rape has taken place or not. The case has been registered on a complaint by the girl's father under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he said. Further investigation is on.



