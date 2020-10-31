Human-interest

Indian Railways Launches 'Meri Saheli' Initiative To Ensure Safety For Women Passengers

The objective of the initiative is to provide security and a joyful travelling experience to the lady passengers commuting by trains from the originating station to the destination station.

The Logical Indian Crew
31 Oct 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Economic Times

In an attempt to ensure more safety and joyful travelling experience for women passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday, October 29, launched the "Meri Saheli" initiative.

The objective of the initiative is to provide security to the lady passengers commuting by trains for their entire journey, from the originating station to the destination station.

According to reports, it is a step taken by the Railways Protection Force which will involve interaction with women passengers, especially the ones travelling alone, by a team of young women RPF personnel

The team will visit all of the passenger coaches including ladies coaches to identify women passengers and also brief them about the necessary precautions to be taken during the journey. Additionally, the women passengers will be informed to dial 182, if they face or witness any problem while travelling in the coach.

At the end of the journey, feedback will be also be collected from the lady passengers regarding their journey experience and safety measures taken.

The 'Meri Saheli' initiative was reportedly started as a pilot project in the South Eastern Railway in September 2020 and after getting positive response from women passengers, it was extended to all zones.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

