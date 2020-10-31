Indian Railways Launches 'Meri Saheli' Initiative To Ensure Safety For Women Passengers

In an attempt to ensure more safety and joyful travelling experience for women passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday, October 29, launched the "Meri Saheli" initiative.

The objective of the initiative is to provide security to the lady passengers commuting by trains for their entire journey, from the originating station to the destination station.



According to reports, it is a step taken by the Railways Protection Force which will involve interaction with women passengers, especially the ones travelling alone, by a team of young women RPF personnel

#Railways launches 'Meri Saheli' initiatives for safety of women passengershttps://t.co/Syx6iCzvA4 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 30, 2020

The team will visit all of the passenger coaches including ladies coaches to identify women passengers and also brief them about the necessary precautions to be taken during the journey. Additionally, the women passengers will be informed to dial 182, if they face or witness any problem while travelling in the coach.



At the end of the journey, feedback will be also be collected from the lady passengers regarding their journey experience and safety measures taken.

Railways accords top priority to Safety and Security is esteemed passengers. Railway Protection Force leading an Operation in which Women passengers are informed of Security Helpline etc and assistance needed to them will be arrangedhttps://t.co/KNaZMzGDAN@livemint @RPF_INDIA — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) October 30, 2020

The 'Meri Saheli' initiative was reportedly started as a pilot project in the South Eastern Railway in September 2020 and after getting positive response from women passengers, it was extended to all zones.

Today awarness programme conducted at Belagavi station and in train No 02779 Ex VSG to NZM to ensure safe journey of Lady passengers in view of "Meri Saheli"@DSC_RPF_SWR_UBL @drmubl @Railparivar pic.twitter.com/02SeKLJgTG — Inspector RPF Belagavi (@BelagaviRpf) October 27, 2020

