Human-interest

Punjab: Man Booked For Raping Minor Girl Several Times On Pretext Of Marriage

After the minor became pregnant and gave birth to a girl, the accused allegedly abandoned her.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   7 Sep 2020 12:46 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Punjab: Man Booked For Raping Minor Girl Several Times On Pretext Of Marriage

Image Credit: pokharanews

A man in Punjab has been booked by the Matour police on Sunday, September 6, for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marrying her. After the minor became pregnant and gave birth to a girl, the accused allegedly abandoned her.

A police search is onto nab the culprit, police said.

According to the girl's complaint they became friends two years ago. The accused promised to marry her, on that pretext raped her several times.

The girl further accused the man of leaving for Agra about eight months ago, after which he stopped responding to her phone calls, The Indian Express reported.

"I got pregnant but he did not respond to my calls. I delivered a baby girl. The accused had also threatened me in the past with dire consequences. My family has now decided to lodge a complaint against him," the survivor told the police.

Based on the complaint, the accused has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read: Kerala Horror: Ambulance Driver Rapes 19-Yr-Old COVID-Positive Woman On Way To Hospital, Arrested

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian