[Watch] Punjab: 15-Yr-Old Girl Fights Chain Snatchers

A 15-year-old girl from Punjab bravely fought two bike-borne men who attacked her with a sharp weapon while trying to snatch her phone. This incident from Jalandhar was caught on a CCTV camera.

A resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla, Kusum Kumari was walking back home when two bike-borne men followed her, and one of them grabbed her hand and attempted to snatch her phone.

The CCTV footage shows Kumari resisting and grabbing the accused's hand and following him. She managed to grab the man by his t-shirt and drag him off the bike.

Kumari was meanwhile reportedly attacked with a datar (a sharp weapon) on her wrist.



A passerby finally rescued Kumari. They got the phone back and managed to hold back the snatcher,

Kumari has been admitted to a private hospital.

One of the accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, 22, was arrested, News18 reported. He is a resident of Begumpura, Basti Danishmanda.

However, his associate is absconding and a case has been registered against him nder Sections 389 B and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

Also Read: Black Man Shot Dead By Los Angeles County Police For Bicycle Code Violation