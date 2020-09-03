Human-interest

[Watch] Punjab: 15-Yr-Old Girl Fights Chain Snatchers

One of the accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, 22, was arrested, while the other is absconding.

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   3 Sep 2020 3:43 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
[Watch] Punjab: 15-Yr-Old Girl Fights Chain Snatchers

Image Credit: News18

A 15-year-old girl from Punjab bravely fought two bike-borne men who attacked her with a sharp weapon while trying to snatch her phone. This incident from Jalandhar was caught on a CCTV camera.

A resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla, Kusum Kumari was walking back home when two bike-borne men followed her, and one of them grabbed her hand and attempted to snatch her phone.

The CCTV footage shows Kumari resisting and grabbing the accused's hand and following him. She managed to grab the man by his t-shirt and drag him off the bike.

Kumari was meanwhile reportedly attacked with a datar (a sharp weapon) on her wrist.

A passerby finally rescued Kumari. They got the phone back and managed to hold back the snatcher,

Kumari has been admitted to a private hospital.

One of the accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, 22, was arrested, News18 reported. He is a resident of Begumpura, Basti Danishmanda.

However, his associate is absconding and a case has been registered against him nder Sections 389 B and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

Also Read: Black Man Shot Dead By Los Angeles County Police For Bicycle Code Violation

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian