PTI Bureau Chief Kills Self In Ranchi, Family Alleges Work Pressure

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   14 Aug 2020 6:10 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: GoNewsIndia

A senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency in Jharkhand, PV Ramanujam, was found dead on Thursday, August 13.

According to media reports, the police officials stated that his body was found hanging from the fan in his office-cum-residence in Ranchi.

"As usual, he was working late in the night on Wednesday and was found hanging in his office at around 7 am in the morning by his wife," a police officer involved in the matter told The New Indian Express.

The police officials also said that the journalist's family and friends mentioned that Ramanujam had been reeling under work pressure for the last few days.

"The demise of a senior journalist is very sad. He was a simple person. His death is an eyeopener for media fraternity and it also reflects the working condition," mentioned Kausendra a member of Ranchi press Membership, reported NewsWordPress.

According to India Blooms, Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Aalam who visited the spot stated that the journalist had hanged himself using a bedsheet. The officer informed that SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been also formed which would further probe the case.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Central Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda expressed grief over the unnatural death of the journalist.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Also Read: Students With No Phones Who Struggled To Access Online Classes Receive Free Smartphones

