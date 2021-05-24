Prepare Your Questions, Answer Them: Netizens Love IIT Goa's Unique Way To Evaluate Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa has come up with a unique way for students to evaluate themselves in the examinations and has taken the internet by storm, with netizens calling it sheer brilliance as the institute started the last semester's examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their Analog Circuits question paper, the faculty asked students to prepare the questions for themselves and answer the same. The instructions' section on the paper asked them to prepare 60 marks' questions from the lecture materials provided during the classes.

The rationale behind the idea was to determine the calibre of the students and their understanding of the subject they read.

Students were asked to avoid discussing with friends as similarities would reduce their score.

Netizens React

The image of the examination paper has gained massive attention among netizens, lauding the faculty to have come up with the 'interesting' way to give the examination. Many said that it'd be challenging to prepare questions if any student has not gone through the course.

Many also called it one of the difficult concepts if one doesn't understand the subject and make it easy for the faculty to chalk out similarities if any.

Woah! What an examination! You prepare questions for yourself and answer the same.

Gotta say IIT Goa has find out this unique way to evaluate student by themselves.

It's not gonna be easy when you are set free to choose questions to answer.

Ever heard of an examination without questions?



IIT Goa came forward with a savage idea to eliminate cheating in exams!



