31% Rape Incidents In Delhi Last Year Committed Against Children: NGO

A staggering 31 per cent of the total 3,137 rape incidents in Delhi last year were committed against children, according to an NGO report.

The report by Praja Foundation, working in the field of accountability in governance, stated that reporting of major crimes has decreased in the past five years.

Additionally, reporting of rape cases fell by one per cent and murder by nine percent, reported Times Now.

The findings pointed that out of the 3,137 rape cases last year, 969 were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A substantial number of 425 rape victims were in the age group of 16-18 years.

Notably, in 96 per cent of the rape cases under POCSO, offenders were known to the victim.

The report also revealed that the highest number of cases reported were of theft — 2.37 lakh cases in 2019, a rise of 166 per cent from 2015. Interestingly, the number of cybercrimes reported in the national capital was at very low of 115 cases in 2019.

Hinting at the reason for such low tally on cybercrimes, the report mentioned that Delhi has 13 district cyber cells, one in each district, which made it relatively inaccessible and difficult to report crimes.

Also, around 4.10 lakh cases were to be investigated in Delhi in 2019, of which 24 per cent cases were pending for investigation by the year-end, it added.



