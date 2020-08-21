Human-interest

[Video] 71-Yr-Old Portugal President Leaps Across Water To Rescue Two Women After Their Kayak Overturns, Wins Hearts

The president was at a beach in Portugal’s Algarve region when the two women in the water were swept by a current.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   21 Aug 2020 8:47 AM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Portuguese President is being hailed as a hero after he rescued two women from drowning after their kayak capsized. The president was at a beach in Portugal's Algarve region when the two women in the water were swept by a current at the Praia do Alvor beach on Saturday.

Seeing them in distress, 71-year-old President Rebelo de Sousa swam towards the women and their capsized kayak and rescued them. Meanwhile, another man who was already there, also tried to help turn the kayak over while a person on a jet ski also approached to offer help.

According to a BBC report, the president was vacationing in the Algarve in a bid to show his support for the tourism sector, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The president had just spoken to journalists at Praia do Alvor beach when he noticed the women struggling.

Video footage caught the moment he swam into the sea to assist them. Another man was already there, trying to help turn the kayak over while a person on a jet ski also approached to offer help. The man on the jet ski then managed to tow the kayak back to the shore.

